VFW Post 2438 hosts Summer dance for disabled adults

Over 250 guests attended the VFW Post 2438 and Auxiliary Christmas dinner dance party for mentally challenged and disabled adults on Saturday, December 7 at the VFW Hall.
Special guests feasted on a delicious dinner prepared by members of the Post Auxiliary along with several volunteers from the community.
A delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings was served complete with banana pudding for dessert.
Guests had a fun-filled evening, gathering together on the dance floor with their friends, dancing to the musical stylings of DJ H Entertainment.
The evening culminated with the much anticipated arrival of Santa bearing a sack full of stockings filled with goodies for all.
Event coordinators sent out invitations to special friends from five counties including Matagorda, Wharton, Ft. Bend, Colorado and Brazoria Counties.
The annual tradition brings adults with disabilities together to celebrate the Christmas holiday with an evening filled with dancing and fun for all.
The generous men and women of the VFW Post 2438 and Auxiliary members have dedicated over 30 years to hosting this fun-filled event for the special needs community in Matagorda County and surrounding counties.
This year’s event was also made possible in part by special funding donated through the Local Chapter of Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society.
The Auxiliary members also host another wonderful event for this group of special friends during the Summer season.
If you would like to make a donation to help fund the next event, contact Marilyn Adkins, Auxiliary President at (979) 244-8038.
