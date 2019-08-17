Commissioners moving forward with 2020 budget
Matagorda County Commissioners will consider setting a date for approving and adopting the 2020 Matagorda County budget during Monday’s meeting of Commissioners Court at 9:30 a.m.
Commissioners will host a second public hearing at 9:45 a.m. to discuss the 2019 proposed maintenance and operation tax rate of .42941 and the 2019 proposed interest and sinking tax rate of .00401 for a total tax rate of .43342.
A second public hearing is set for 9:55 a.m. to discuss the 2020 Matagorda County budget.
Commissioners are expected to set Monday, Aug. 26 as the date to adopt the proposed maintenance and operation tax rate.
Last year, the Matagorda County Commissioners approved a total tax rate of .41758.
According to county officials, this budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $32, which is a 0.00 percent increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is expected to be $212,965.17.
“We set the tax rates after a multitude of budget hearings so we can have a lower tax rate than we did last year,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald during last year’s budget process. “This is a credit to the auditor’s office and all the work our county employees do.”
In 2017, the property rate was adopted at 0.41898/100 while this year’s rate is adopted at 0.41758/100.
Commissioners also approved the 2018 proposed maintenance and operation tax rate of .41341 as well as adopting the 2018 proposed interest and sinking tax rate of .00417.
Commissioners are also expected to decide on possible action against six individuals for properties that have allowed a nuisance condition to exist on it. Commissioners are expected to approve an order authorizing Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry to file suit to abate against the individuals after numerous attempts to reach the individuals have failed.
