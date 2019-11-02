Leight to address luncheon series
On Friday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille there will be an informative luncheon series presented by the Bay City Community Development Corporation. Speaking at this event is Michelle Leight, a professional grant writer that the BCCDC is providing for non-profit, Bay City ISD school, or community organizations to learn more about fulfilling needs through grants.
This luncheon will allow those who run these organizations to get a better understanding of how grants work and to get to know Leight, whose services will be retained by the BCCDC for one year.
“The Grant writer will assist groups in the identification of grants they’re eligible for, plan a budget calendar, and the actual application of the grants,” says Jessica Russell, Executive Director of the BCCDC. “The BCCDC realized that grant writing is a time-consuming task and many board members hold full-time jobs in addition to their philanthropic activities and may not have time to apply for larger, more complex grants.”
Those looking to come to the luncheon can RSVP to kstephens@cityofbaycity.org by Nov. 6 to secure a seat.
Tickets will be $10 a person and guests will be able to choose between a chicken wrap or a hamburger for their meal.
