Man with Matagorda County ties gets 25 years in prison
ANGLETON — A Brazoria man faces a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against children, court documents show.
Alejandro Josiah Colquitt, 26, will serve the sentence for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child concurrently with the same sentence and charge from Matagorda County, according to the documents. He will serve 12 and a half years before he is eligible for parole.
Colquitt was also sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felony indecency with a child in Brazoria County, which is the maximum sentence for the crime and will run concurrently with the other sentences, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
A family member of a 10-year-old victim reported a sexual assault in Matagorda County in September 2017, The Bay City Tribune reported, and he was indicted on Dec. 4, 2017, for the crime.
Matagorda County District Attorney Steven Reis said Colquitt prepared for trial but heard witnesses testify outside the presence of the jury and elected to plead guilty, according to the Tribune article.
Colquitt was sentenced to 25 years in Matagorda County on July 25, the article states.
“We offered him a 25-year sentence because he waived appeal and agreed to take care of his Brazoria County cases without requiring those children to testify either,” Reis told The Bay City Tribune.
The first-degree felony in Brazoria County stems from an August 2009 episode of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 14, according to the indictment from August 2018.
Often during sexual assault investigations, other victims surface, Yenne said. Counsel on both sides have a reasonable period of waiting to ensure they have all the allegations or at least as many as they possibly can, she said.
Though Colquitt was 16 at the time of the 2009 assault, he was charged as an adult, according to court documents.
A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Colquitt on the indecency with a child felony July 18, according to the indictment.
The two charges of indecency with a child stem from touching a girl younger than 17 and causing the girl to touch him in November and December, the indictment states. The charges were classified as a criminal episode.
The victims were subpoenaed in Matagorda County, Yenne said. They all met and agreed they were OK with the sentences running concurrently, she said.
Colquitt waived his right to appeal and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.
Maddy McCarty is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0151.
