Make ‘waves’ by cleaning up Matagorda Beach
On Saturday, Sept. 21 the bi-annual Adopt-A-Beach cleanup will be taking place at Matagorda Beach. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. at Jetty Park with an orientation starting at 9 a.m.
The Texas General Land Office (GLO) started the Adopt-a-Beach program 33 years ago to combat the thousands of pounds of trash that wash up on Texas’ shores. This entire event is made up of volunteers who give up a few hours a day twice a year to make the beaches a cleaner and safer place not just for themselves but for the future generations.
Peggy Stanley has been in charge of the Matagorda Beach cleanup that takes place in both April and September for the past 14 years.
“We encourage everyone of all ages to join us. We clean the beach rain or shine”, Stanley said.
At registration, volunteers will be given vinyl gloves and trash bags for the event.
When asked if volunteers have ever found anything strange while cleaning up the beach, Stanley said, “Over the years there been some unusual items picked up, such as a message in a bottle, computers, and other household items.”
Once the cleanup is over, volunteers will be given a free lunch that is sponsored by the LCRA.
Water, ice, and soft drinks will be provided by Stanley’s Market, the gloves and trash bags will be provided by GLO, and the trash bags for recycled items will be provided by Tenaris.
For questions, contact Peggy Stanley at 979-216-6016.
