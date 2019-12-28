Lady Leps adopt two families this Christmas season

For the second year in a row, a Van Vleck Lady Leps athletic squad gave back to their community this Christmas season by adopting two local families in the community to help provide them with a very Merry Christmas.
“This is part of why I coach, I want the girls I work with to understand there are more rewarding things in life then just what we do on the field. My job is also to provide them with life lessons that help make them grow into strong young ladies,” said Rebecca Hanson, Van Vleck girls coordinator and head softball and cross country coach.
“The girls really did well this season by providing gifts for five kids,” Hanson said. “They had fun shopping for them and hope they have a very Merry Christmas.”
Last year, the Van Vleck girls basketball team worked through the holiday season both on and off the court in spreading holiday cheer.
As part of service to the community, the team traveled to Bay City on Nov. 18 to volunteer group-feed Thanksgiving dinner to local families. The team served plates, cleared tables and just mingled with all of the guests that evening.
On Dec. 5, West delivered her team to Legacy in Bay City to deliver hand-made Christmas cards to residents.
