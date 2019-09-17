Tropical Storm Imelda Forms in the Gulf of Mexico 

Tropical Storm Imelda Forms in the Gulf of Mexico1600 hoursWhat is the danger?Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico directly off the Texas coast. Imelda is the ninth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Imelda formed from the same system we have been tracking for the past several days.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the region through Thursday. Rainfall associated from the storm moving in from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring 6-10” of rain to the area. High rainfall rates of 2-3” per hour are possible and may lead to street and small stream flooding.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning from Sargent, Texas in Matagorda County to Port Bolivar. The warning area does not include most of Galveston Bay. The storm is expected make landfall over eastern Brazoria County and western Galveston County and impacts may be felt by early evening.
Another storm in the mid-Atlantic is also forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone this week. That storm will not threaten Texas.
Residents should closely monitor the forecast as it will continue to develop and change.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald has placed the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center on standby. Throughout the next 48 hours the EOC will continue to monitor both the weather forecast and the river conditions.City employees are out checking storm drains for blockages. Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson is asking for your help, if you see something blocking the drainage and storm runoff please take a few minutes and remove the debris or call the city if it is more than you can handle.Please monitor the weather service and the Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, and the LEPC Facebook page. Our local newspapers also have social media pages and do a great job getting the best information to the public, they are the Bay City Tribune, the Bay City Sentinel, and the Palacios Beacon.Stay tune to the local radio stations FM 92.5 and FM 102.5 as well as www.baycityradio.com.Please be aware this system will effect most of Southeast Texas.The number one goal of the EOC is your safety. Please share this information with your friends and family.When flash flooding occurs avoid unnecessary travel, if you must travel don’t drive into flooded roadways. Remember turn around don’t drownIf you must travel this week please plan ahead. Check www.drivetexas.org for road conditions.If you have questions please contact the Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator at 979-323-0707.Updates will be issued as needed.What you should do:
Residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast, road conditions and have multiple ways to receive alerts.
People should bring their pets inside and delay travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall. If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, DO NOT TRAVEL.
DRIVE SAFELY
STAY INFORMED
- If you must travel, never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
- Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
- Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Monitor local weather.
- Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.
- View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.
- Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.
