Household hazardous waste day set for Saturday

 

The 24th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Matagorda County Fairground in Bay City. The event will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) such as oil based paints, motor oil, pesticides and lead-acid batteries present a real disposal challenge. While these wastes constitute only a small percentage of the residential waste stream, the potential damage from improper disposal is significant.

The health and safety of families, neighborhoods and environment are threatened when household hazardous waste is stored or disposed of improperly.

Household hazardous waste is any product labeled:  toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible or irritant that residents are ready to dispose of.

Things to Bring:

Used Motor Oil

Antifreeze

Brake/transmission fluid

Old diesel/gasoline

Pesticides/herbicides/insecticides

Pool chemicals

Paints/thinners (will recycle to the public)

Household cleaners

Drain openers

Stain removers

Furniture polish/wood preservatives

Cooking oil

Batteries (auto, rechargeable, alkaline)

Old Appliances (with/without Freon)

Tires (8) no semi or tractor tires

Products labeled “warning/caution/poison”

e-Waste: computers, printers, cell phones

Things NOT to Bring:

Farm/business waste

Explosives

Radioactive material

Dioxins

TV’s

Magazines or newspapers

Compressed gas cylinders

Free paper shredding will be provide by Baycel FCU to avoid identity theft. In an effort to help the community to protect themselves against ID theft, the following sensitive documents are encouraged to be shredded if no longer needed.

Documents including bank statements, insurance forms, credit card statements, income tax record, medical records and investment information. 

For more information, call 979-244-2717.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.