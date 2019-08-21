County 100 Club to host annual banquet Friday at civic center
The Hundred Club of Matagorda County will host the 42nd Annual Law Enforcement Awards Banquet on Friday, Aug. 23. The event will be at the Bay City Civic Center.
“The doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.,” according to project chairman Richard Morales.
According to a Hundred Club media release, the event permits the community to show support for peace officers across the county.
“Awards will be presented after the meal and the public is invited at no charge,” according to club president Steven Reis.
“County-wide law enforcement officials, officers, and their families are special guests,” according to Morales.
“We hope to see new and renewing members of the Hundred Club and their families as well as the general public come for this highly-anticipated annual event,” said Reis.
“The organization established a fund to aid families of officers lost in the line of duty,” said Reis.
Outstanding officers from all Matagorda County law enforcement agencies are identified by their peers, according to Morales.
“We then present these officers with a monetary award and a token of recognition,” Reis said.
Reis said that the dinner includes several randomly-drawn door prizes of $100 for officers of the agencies.
“Memberships in the Hundred Club are still available,” said Reis, “and applications will be available at the banquet. We look forward to seeing strong support for our officers.”
For additional information about the dinner or membership in the Hundred Club, contact Steven Reis at 979-244-7657 or check Facebook @100ClubMC.
