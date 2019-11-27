Voices of Democracy
Local students honored by VFW Post 2438
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2438 in Bay City presented on Saturday, Nov. 23, awards to the local winners of contests sponsored by the national VFW.
The Voice of Democracy contest is a speech contest for high school students in grades 9-12. The Voice of Democracy audio essay program gives students the opportunity to express themselves in a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year 40,000 students enter the contest nationally. The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship.
Locally, the first-place winner was Tidehaven High School student Wyatt Pendergraft. He received a $600 scholarship. He moves on to the state level, where he has a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship and trip to Washington D.C.
Second place went to Kinsley Simons of Tidehaven High School ($400 scholarship) and third place went to Kristen Krobot, a home school student from Van Vleck ($200).
The Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest is for students in grades 6-8. Each participant has to write a 300-400 word essay on a theme. This year’s theme was What Makes America Great?
Local first-place winner was Annetta Bailey of O.H. Herman Middle School in Van Vleck. She received a $300 scholarship. Second place went to Emily Rodgers of O.H. Herman Middle School ($200). Third place went to Bryson Kelley of Palacios Junior High ($100). All three advance to the state level.
The post also presented the local winners in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Elizabeth Rodgers of Van Vleck High School was the local first-place winner. She received a $300 award. Second place went to Debbie Baros of Van Vleck Elementary. She received a $200 award. Third place went to Magda Mirelez of Bay City High School. She received a $100 award.’
All three advance to the state level contest where they can win $1,000 in professional development expenses, $1,000 for his or her school and award plaques, one for them and one for their school. The state winner gets an all-expenses paid trip to attend a VFW conference to receive their award.
