The Van Vleck Leopards kept their unbeaten District 24-3A streak intact with a 52-44 victory on the road at East Bernard Tuesday.
Van Vleck improved to 9-0 for the season in district play, a game ahead of Hitchcock for the top spot in 24-3A. Those two teams play each other at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Van Vleck.
“It’s a must win if we want to get first place in district,” Van Vleck Coach Jhoilinn Cole said. “Our goal is to get to 12-0.”
Christian Ellis led the Leopards with 16 points. He also passed out nine assists, had five rebounds and picked up four steals.
Cameron Franklin and Jalen Williams also scored in double digits for Van Vleck. Franklin had 12 points while Williams had 10 points. Franklin added three rebounds and two steals. Williams pulled down 10 rebounds, blocked five shots and had two assists.
Sam Bree finished with nine points to go with three rebounds and two assists.
Bryson Blackmon (three points, six rebounds, one block, two assists) and Slade Huerta (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the victory.
Palacios Boys 60, Danbury 8
Buoyed by a stout defensive effort, the Palacios Sharks put themselves in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot out District 24-3A with lopsided victory over Danbury Tuesday.
With the win, the Sharks are now 4-5 in district play and hold a two-game edge over Tidehaven and Boling for the final playoff spot with three games left to play.
The Sharks held Danbury to zero points in the first half en route to the victory.
“That’s hard to do for anyone, but we hustled hard,” Palacios Coach Trent Weixelman said. “We did give up a few boards early, bit fixed it and pretty much dominated the rest of the way. It was the type of win we needed after such a tough road series the past couple weeks. Glad we got on the winning track when all the games mean so much.”
Camron Polk paced the Sharks with 25 points. Gary Haynes and Slone Greaves had seven points each while Kolby Wilson picked up six. Julian Diaz (four), Nathan Perez (four), Jordin Nemes (three), Keegan Garcia (two) and Jacob Guerrero (two) also scored for the Sharks.
Palacios Girls 60, Danbury 24
The Palacios Sharkettes won their final home game of the season as the beat Danbury in a District 24-3A game Tuesday night.
The Sharkettes improved to 9-2 for the season in district play. They entered play Friday night with a 21-9 overall record. Palacios was to play Boling on the road Friday night in their final regular season game as they prepare for the Class 3A playoffs.
“We didn’t shoot well,” Palacios Coach Aaron Wollam said, “but we got after them on defense.”
Cara Polk led Palacios with 17 points. Polk also had five rebounds and five steals in the contest.
Aleena Acosta had a triple double as scored 16 points, 16 rebounds and picked up 11 steals.
Avery Kubecka was also a double-digit scorer with 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Paula Palfaro (six points, four rebounds), Cyra Polk (three points, six steals), Olivia Filip (two points, eight rebounds) and De’ja Jones (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the win.
“It was a good win on senior night for Avery, Olivia and Aleena,” Wollam said. “I am proud of these three for their effort and commitment to our program.”
East Bernard 49,
Van Vleck Girls 18
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards fell in District 24-3A action to East Bernard in their next to last game of the season.
Maria Van Zandt led Van Vleck with five points. Trinity Fields, Jatoya Cubit and Alexus Abbott had four points each.
The Lady Leps take on Hitchcock at home Tuesday in their final game of the season.
In Other Area Basketball Action Tuesday: The Bay City Lady Cats fell to Columbia 46-40 in overtime in a District 24-4A contest Tuesday.
Ladycats are still looking for their first district win of the season heading into the final two games of the season.
The two teams were tied 40-40 after regulation, but Columbia outscored them 6-0 in the overtime period.
The Tidehaven Tigerettes lost to Hitchcock 90-32 in a District 24-3A contest Tuesday. The Tigerettes were still looking for their first district win of the season heading into their game with Danbury Friday night.
In boys’ basketball action Tuesday, the Tidehaven Tigers lost to second-place Hitchcock 92-30 in a District 24-3A game. The Tigers fell to 2-7 in district play with the loss.
O.H. Herman Middle School Boys
Van Vleck’s O.H. Herman Middle School seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball teams all wrapped up their seasons with victories against Palacios.
Seventh Grade B Team
The seventh grade B team finished the season 5-4 with an 8-6 win over Palacios. Eli Munoz scored four points. Colton McKnight and Logan Carter had two points each. Danny Castillo had seven rebounds.
Seventh Grade A Team
The seventh grade A team avenged an earlier loss to Palacios with a 31-21 victory. The A team finished the season with a 9-3 record.
Micah Burks and Corey Austin had 11 points each for the A team. Daiten Garza and Wade Hutson each had a good rebounding night while J.T. Corenfield had six steals. Jonathan Garza had some key passes while Carmelo Bell hit two key free throws down the stretch. Zach Mendoza passed out 10 assists for the A team.
Eighth Grade B Team
The eighth grade B team improved to 6-2 for the season with a 25-5 win over Palacios. Damian Matchett, Ridge Huerta and Rashawn Johnson all had six points. Chris Hernandez had four points and Angel Amezquita had three points.
Eighth Grade A team
The eighth grade A team finished the season with a 10-2 record after a 46-11 win over Palacios.
Ty’lan Roberson had 14 points in the first half and finished with 21 points overall. Charlie Hill had nine points in the first half and also had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points. Hill also had a good night on the boards.
Kealin Callis scored two points. Marcavian Ruckett had a number of steals in the game. Kaden Garza played well defensively and also had two points. Jahrius Jones scored four points and had double digits in rebounds. Peyton Huerta had two points. Keemar Allums had four points and 20 rebounds.
O.H. Herman Girls
The O.H. Herman Middle School seventh grade basketball teams played their last games of the season Monday, Feb. 3.
The B team defeated Palacios 22-14. The top scorers for this game were Lexi Dickerson with four points, Emily Dunbar with six points, Jenna Mielsh with four points, Ciarra Southall with two points, Isabel Coleman with four points, and Iralynn Gibbens with two points. Top defenders were Cheyenna Sanonceto, Sheridyn Chancey and Brittney Sygovia.
The A team fell to Boling 30-14. The top scorers were Carylissa Gibson with four points, Ava Cervantes with four points, Kylee Mcknight with two points, Nicole Ryman with two points and Halieigh Landry with two points. The top defenders were Alissa Woosley, Kalli Austin, Hallie Matchett, Makenzie Bellard and Cydny Hahn.
On Jan. 30, the seventh-grade girls played Boling.
The B team lost 12-7. Top scorers were Iralynn Gibbens with six points and Ciarra Southall with a free throw. Top defenders were Jenna Mielsch, Cheyenna Santonceto, Emily Dunbar, Isabel Coleman, Sheridyn Chancey, Britney Segovia, Lexianna Dickerson, and Kaci Corenfield.
The A team lost 32-15. Top scorers were Carlisia Gibson with six points, Ava Certanves with six points, Kalli Austin with two points, and Haleigh Landry making two free throws. Top defenders were Mckenzie Bellard, Cydnee Hahn, Kylee McKnight, Haleigh Matchett, Alissa Woosley and Nicole Ryman.
