The Bay City Country Club is holding an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Bay City Country Club is excited to show off its beautiful golf course, talented Chef, and spacious club. We hope you will join us at our open house and consider becoming a member this year,” said James Scardami, board member with the Bay City Country Club.
People unfamiliar with the Bay City Country Club are invited to attend this event and learn more about all the offers it has available to its members.
The Bay City Country Club offers its members a full restaurant and dining with a view, a private, year-round, nine-hole golf course, and access to an Olympic-size swimming pool. There will be a brunch served as well with tickets being $18.64, which already include tax and gratuity, and the attire is business casual.
This event is great to attend for those looking to be a part of a group and have access to multiple things that could fulfill their interest year-round. Attend alone or bring a group of people but reservations are required since seating is limited.
To reserve a spot, call 979-245-5779.
