Donation makes county’s K9’s a bit safer
Matagorda County’s K-9 just became a bit safer when on patrol for the county.
Through a donation made by Alvin Police Department’s K-9 officer Scott Green, a ballistic vest will now be placed on Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Hansel.
The K9 vest is made out of the same material used to make the Sheriff’s Deputies ballistic vests worn on patrol. K9 Hansel can wear this vest during searches to protect him.
The vests are valued at around $1,600.
Green made the donation as a personal donation and has also spent countless hours assisting in the training getting Hansel ready to patrol the streets of Matagorda County.
“We really appreciate the dedication of officer Scott Glenn in helping our department,” said Matagorda County Sheriff Skipper Osborne. “K9 Hansel and K9 Maximus are valuable assets to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office and are made available to all the surrounding agencies when the need arises.”
