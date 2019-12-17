Sorey announces candidacy for Pct 1 Constable

Gordon Sorey has announced his candidacy for the Matagorda County Constable Precinct 1 position.
“I am sincerely asking for your vote to be the next Constable for Precinct 1,” Sorey said.
Sorey is married to Vicki Lawrence Sorey, daughter of Arthur and Margaret Lawrence -longtime residents of Matagorda County.
“I have the experience, skills and dedication to serve the people of this county as a full-time constable. I will be fair and impartial, devoting my time here and ensuring my duties are met to the highest regard,” Sorey said. “I will not be working for any other agency or administration that could limit my duties and obligation to serve the public of Precinct 1.
While it was a privilege to have held office as the elected Constable of Ward 2, Richland Parish Louisiana, for a six-year term along with being commissioned with the Sherriff’s office in Richland Parish for many years , I chose not to run for re-election in Richland Parish but follow my heart and marry my bride,” Sorey said. “I have made this county my home along with my devotion and my future as constable to the community.
“Being a registered voter, devoted and committed member of the community of Matagorda County, I look forward to serving as your next Constable in Precinct 1,” Sorey said. “Please feel free to contact me with any questions you may have as I have a Facebook page or cell 318-381-6872. I sincerely ask for your vote and support. Thank you.”
