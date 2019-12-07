FUMC, BCPD joins forces for annual food drive
First United Methodist Church of Bay City and Bay City Police Officers are putting together a county-wide food drive and distribution during the Advent and Christmas season.
Many police officers and community volunteers have seen what a difference this effort makes in people’s lives, and it is an honor to be a part of something important for so many.
“The holiday season is quickly approaching. At the Christmas season it is our privilege to share the blessings we enjoy with others in our community,” said Rev. Wade Floyd of First United Methodist.
Anyone able to help this Christmas season, the groups are asking for the community’s help in the form of cash donations to purchase canned goods and all non-perishable foods.
Floyd said this is a great opportunity to provide food for children and families that are having difficulty.
“Again, this year we would like to ask the community, business owners, schools, and churches to help in collecting canned food and dry food items,” Floyd said. “Members of churches and clubs, as well as other individuals, are needed in the process of sorting and preparing the boxes of food. The boxes will be put together Dec. 18 and the pickup date is set for Dec. 21. We thank you in advance for your support and having compassionate hearts.”
