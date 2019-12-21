The city of Bay City, current Bay City Mayor Robert K. Nelson, former Mayor Mark Bricker, council member Julie Estlinbaum and council member Bill Cornman were recently vindicated by the 13th Court of Appeals over a lawsuit filed by Robert Head in 2018.
Head sued the city and its officials for matters related to changes to the city charter in the 2013 election.
In August of 2018, the Trial Court denied the city’s plea to the jurisdiction, which requested a dismissal of all claims brought by Head.
The city appealed that decision to the 13th Court of Appeals.
By its decision issued Nov. 26, the 13th Court of Appeals overruled the Trial Court and reversed and rendered the case in favor of the city and its elected officials. In its decision, the court found no viable cause of action by Head against the city or its current or former officials.
The announcement was made by Bay City Assistant City Attorney Carly Wall during Tuesday’s meeting.
The lawsuit was filed by Head in 2018 and sought an injunction to prevent Mayor Mark Bricker from casting city council votes and prevent council members Bill Cornman and Julie Estlinbaum from participating in government matters stating that their terms of service were up.
The lawsuit cites that Section 4.01 of the Bay City’s Charter has been changed to allow the mayor of Bay City to cast votes in the same manner and substance as every other member of City Council, and asks the court to prevent the mayor from casting any more votes that violate both the Texas Constitution and the Bay City Charter.
The lawsuit also prevents Estlinbaum and Cornman from voting on council after May, which marked the last day of their third consecutive term according to an older version of the charter.
Despite the charter stating that no councilmember shall be elected to serve for more than three consecutive two-year terms, both councilmembers are currently serving their third terms and will begin a fourth term in June.
“Without expressed language in the Charter stating that term limits are to be applied retroactively, the above-cited Brown and Hall cases and Tex. Gov’t Code Section 311.022, demonstrate that retroactive application should not be inferred; as Sections 3.03 and 4.01 should be ‘strictly construed against ineligibility,” stated in the lawsuit.
