The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office has had several investigations being conducted at the same time by the Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotic Division.
There have been several burglaries on the south end of Matagorda County recently and a Black Chevrolet Tahoe had been identified as a possible suspect vehicle. County investigators have been working on these cases and on Tuesday Dec. 10.
Investigator Sgt. Mike Ferrel received information that the Black Tahoe might be at a residence located near Collegeport on FM 1095. Ferrel was driving the area when he observed a 2004 Black Chevrolet Tahoe at FM 521 and FM 1095.
Ferrel made contact with that vehicle and identified the occupants as Ashley Jacik 34, Joel Sandel 43 and Dakota Smith.
Consent to search the vehicle was asked for and denied. Matagorda County K-9 was called for and the K-9 Team made the scene. A free air sniff was conducted around the Black Tahoe and a positive alert was given by K-9 Hansel.
A search of the vehicle was conducted by deputies. Suspected methamphetamine, a needle, scales, and glass smoking pipes were recovered.
All three subjects were arrested for Possession of a controlled Substance PG1 more than one gram but less than four grams which is a 3rd degree Felony.
This case is still on going.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office concluded a month-long narcotics investigation and executed a search warrant on a motel room in the 1700 block of Ave. F in Bay City.
The Bay City Police Department SRT Team assisted in serving the search warrant by handling entry and securing the room. The Matagorda County Narcotics team entered and conducted a search of the room. Methamphetamine and Marijuana was recovered along with digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and several unidentified pills.
During the search, other items were recovered that were being used to print fictitious checks. Two Laptop computers, a printer, stacks of blank check paper along with instructions on how to print the checks, several credit cards and Texas ID cards in various names were recovered
The two occupants of the room identified as April Burke, 25 and Benjamin Moore IV, 33, were taken into custody. All items other than the narcotic related items were turned over to Matagorda County Criminal Investigations Division to continue the investigation into the fictitious checks.
April Burke had an outstanding warrant from Wharton County for Release of Surety on Fail to ID with a $2500 bond. Benjamin Moore IV had two outstanding warrants from Matagorda County for Felony probation Violations.
Moore was additionally charged with manufacture/deliver controlled substance PG1 more than one gram but less than four grams which has a $25,000 bond. There are no bond amounts on the felony probation violations.
