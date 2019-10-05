Area getting fired up for Matagorda Day
On Saturday, Oct. 12, Matagorda Day will be happening in Matagorda from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This event will include a parade, vendor booths, a live band, children’s activities, a fajita and margarita contest and more. According to Clay Bishop, the Fire Chief of the Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department, “100% of the proceeds from this event will be going towards the Matagorda VFD.”
Last year this event raised around $18,000 for the fire department and the money raised was able to help the department purchase a new brush truck, as well as help provide the Selkirk Fire Station four new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (air packs).
“We are raising money to support equipment maintenance and purchases, building and grounds maintenance, and training,” Bishop said.
The Matagorda VFD is also helping fund EMT-B training at Wharton County Junior College for a young woman who has been a volunteer firefighter for the past two years.
“There are no established grants available in Texas that pay for a single Volunteer Fire Fighter to attend EMS training, so this was funded entirely by our community,” Bishop said.
Community is an important aspect for the Matagorda VFD.
“Around three years ago, the fire department was in poor financial shape,” Bishop said.
With the help of the Matagorda Chamber of Commerce and community support, Matagorda Day was able to become what it is today and help fund the department.
“Every year we have a lot of volunteers that are not members of the fire department that help put this event on, and we could not do it without them,” Bishop said.
There are 12 vendors who have signed up for this event so far and the items for sale range from custom fishing rods to baked goods. There are also multiple non-profit booths signed up, including a soda booth that is going to be ran by the Matagorda School students. There is still room for more vendors and applications are still being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.