Nine have applied for city manager post
Nine applicants have filed for the permanent city manager’s post for the city of Bay City. Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg gave city council an update during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Clegg said of the nine applicants, three are qualified in Texas. More applications are expected as the deadline for applications has been set for Dec. 13.
Bay City council member Bill Cornman requested to design an interview team that would be put in place to interview the final candidates for the position.
“We now have a back history for what you are looking for a city manager,” Clegg said. “We have allotment of $1,000 to spend to search for advertisements for a city manager. We are set to go live with this advertisement next Wednesday and run 30 days through Dec. 13. Interviews will not be set until after the holidays.”
Clegg said interviews will be set depending on how many finalists are chosen for the position.
Council member Jason Childers commented on the years of experience the city is looking for in the position and that city officials are seeking applicants with at least eight years of experience as a city manager.
Richard Morton Jr. has been serving as interim city manager for the city of Bay City since September and is working as a contract employee and not a full-time employee with the city.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017.
This agenda item will remain on forthcoming city council agendas until the position is filled.
Council also approved the changing of the regulatory speed limit on Hamman Road back to its former 30 mph speed limit. The current posted speed on Hamman Road is 30 mph but the ordinance has been adopted to set the speed limit to 40 mph. A study conducted by the city showed the average speed on the road to be 36 mph.
Bay City Public Works Director Barry Calhoun recommended the speed limit be set at 35 mph but council decided to keep the speed limit at the current 30 mph.
Council also approved the appointment of former council member Steven Johnson to the Joint Airport Zoning Board. Council member Julie Estlinbaum volunteered to join the board until her term ends and council member Becca Sitz offered to take over the board position at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.