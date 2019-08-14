County approves Pilson as coastal marine resources agent
Matagorda County Commissioners approved the hiring of Nicole Pilson as the Matagorda County Coastal and Marine Resources Agent during Monday’s regular meeting.
“Nicole is an outstanding candidate for this position,” said Dr. Aaron Sumrall, Matagorda County Extension Agent. “I had a chance to interview five outstanding candidates for this position so the competition for this position was pretty impressive.”
Pilson has her marine biology degree in biology from University of Texas A&M-Galveston and her masters degree from Texas State University.
Pilson has been a resident of Matagorda County for two years living in the Palacios area and is originally from Sugarland.
“I knew that she was going to find a way to the Matagorda County Extension office one way or another,” Sumrall said.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said Pilson should be a valuable asset to the county.
“It was good that you had a chance to sit in on the interviews and watch the cream rise to the top,” McDonald said. “
Matagorda County will fund 35.29 percent or $15,880.50 of Pilson’s annual salary.
Commissioners also authorized McDonald to send an official written notice to the Texas General Land Office declining the Hurricane Harvey buyout/acquisition allocation of funds for Matagorda County. GLO had allocated $3,249,361 to Matagorda County but were earmarked for the purchase of properties in the county damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
“We were awarded these funds but I believe these funds could be better used for other counties across the state and does not benefit Matagorda County,” McDonald said. “We would have buyout these properties with these funds and then take care of these properties and we don’t have enough people that want to sell their homes in this county. Unfortunately, these funds have a very narrow use for them.”
Commissioners also approved to accept a $10,000 donation from STP Nuclear Operating Company for expenses toward the Matagorda County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.
County officials also approved the reappointment of Willie S. Greer to Position #2 on the Texas Center Board of Trustees for Matagorda County. His term will begin Aug. 31 and end Aug. 31, 2021.
“He has served 18 years on this board and with this term will round out 20 years serving the county,” McDonald said.
Commissioners also approved a TXU Energy Letter of Authorization as it relates to the Midfield VFD and the Markam VFD. This action will allow both of these groups to join the county’s energy plan and reduce their costs at the same time.
“Anyway that we can help the volunteer fire departments is a good thing,” said Matagorda County Precinct 4 Commissioner Bubba Frick.
