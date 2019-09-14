PINWHEELS FOR PEACE
Imagine… ‘Whirled Peace’
In today’s world, peace needs to become more than just a word. In observance of Pinwheels for Peace, Central Elementary of Palacios, TX plan to take part in an International art and literacy project, Pinwheels for Peace by “planting” pinwheels with messages of peace in front of the elementary campus on Friday Sept 20.
Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two Art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Florida, as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. In the first year, groups in over 1,325 locations throughout the world were spinning pinwheels on September 21st - there were approximately 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world. Last year (year 11), 2018, over 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in over 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and South America. Locally, Central Elementary Art Teacher, Alyssa Garcia, will be coordinating the Pinwheels for Peace project this year.
This project is non-political – peace doesn’t necessarily have to be associated with the conflict of war, it can be related to violence/intolerance in our daily lives, to peace of mind. To each of us, peace can take on a different meaning, but, in the end, it all comes down to a simple definition: “a state of calm and serenity, with no anxiety, the absence of violence, freedom from conflict or disagreement among people or groups of people.”
The Central Elementary PK through 3rd grade students will create pinwheels, pinwheels of all shapes and sizes – as part of the creation process, the students will write their thoughts about “war and peace / tolerance/ living in harmony with others” on one side. On the other side, they will draw, paint, collage, etc. to visually express their feelings. The students will assemble these pinwheels and on Friday, Sept. 20 they will “plant” their pinwheels in front of the elementary campus as a public statement and art exhibit/installation in preparation for International Day of Peace.
On September 21st keep a lookout for the pinwheels – the spinning of the pinwheels in the wind will spread thoughts and feelings about peace throughout the country and the world!
For more information, go to http://www.pinwheelsforpeace.com or contact (361) 972-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.