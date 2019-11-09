City to begin final phase of city manager search
City of Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg said during Tuesday’s city council meting that interviews for the permanent city manager should begin in January of 2020.
“We now have a back history for what you are looking for a city manager,” Clegg said. “We have allotment of $1,000 to spend to search for advertisements for a city manager. We are set to go live with this advertisement next Wednesday and run 30 days through Dec. 13. Interviews will not be set until after the holidays.”
Clegg said interviews will be set depending on how many finalists are chosen for the position.
Council member Jason Childers commented on the years of experience the city is looking for in the position and that city officials are seeking applicants with at least eight years of experience as a city manager.
Richard Morton Jr. has been serving as interim city manager for the city of Bay City since September and is working as a contract employee and not a full-time employee with the city.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017.
In other council action, city council postponed a decision on changing slanted parking in the city to parallel parking after hearing from local business owners and residents during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Mayor and I walked the area as instructed by council and talked to the business owners impacted by the changes,” said Morton.
Morton pointed out that the changes being recommending by city staff do not addressed the angled spots around the courthouse.
But several business owners in the affected area spoke out against the proposed changes during the council meeting.
Council voted to postpone any decision and do more research on the area when it comes to parking changes.
In other action, Rachel Trevino Garcia was named as Bay City Mayor’s Robert Nelson’s recommendation to the Bay City Housing Authority. Garcia was unanimously approved by council.
