Dinner series focuses on drug abuse
The Bay City Public Library hosted an informative presentation focusing on addiction on Thursday, August 8.
As part of the library’s Family Dinner Series the event was presented by Bay City Recovery along with a panel of experts.
The featured topic, “Demystifying Addiction: The Addict and the Enabler,” focused on helping families of addicts understand the fine line between helping and hurting.
Featured speakers included Delma Garza, Executive Director of Brazoria County Counseling Center, Kevin Green, Business Development Manager for the Cenikor Foundation in Deer Park and Andrew Downs, Volunteer Outreach Coordinator for Bay City Recovery.
“Enabling prevents an addict from wanting help or ever hitting bottom,” says Jonnie Montalbo, BCR Executive Director.
“The problem is that families are often misled into thinking they have to wait for the addict to hit rock bottom, but they fail to see that their own enabling behaviors prevent that from ever happening,” said Montalbo.
“When addicts are forced to face the consequences of their actions, they finally realize what they stand to lose.”
“Once this happens, treatment and recovery can finally begin, but just as in any other form of loving discipline, loved ones must stand firm for the process to work,” said Montalbo.
The presentation also included recognizing the early warning signs and symptoms of enabling and codependent behavior, how to support an addict without enabling them, positive change for families living with addiction, recovery resources and a question and answer session.
If you think you might be an enabler, examine your role in aiding the addiction.
Let your loved one know that you will not be able to continue the cycle.
Be strong and don’t back down.
Enforcing consequences can pull at your heart strings, but doing so will offer those you care about the best chance at recovery and rehabilitation.
“I am leaving the event with more knowledge of addiction than when I arrived,” said Robert Lloyd.
“Although I am well-educated on the subject I am happy that Ms. Montalbo, Mr. Downs, Mr. Green and Ms. Garza broadened that enlightenment for the community.”
“Being an addict in recovery is tough on everyone involved in the addict’s life and any information is a blessing to help the family heal,” said Lloyd.
“It was very informative and gave me insight on the view of addiction from the ex-addict’s perspective,” said Gina Garza.
“I know the ‘clinical’ view but didn’t know the personal view and am glad I attended,” said Garza.
Dinner was provided courtesy of the Friends of the Bay City Library.
Jonnie Montalbo, Founder and Executive Director of Bay City Recovery is a Certified Peer Support Specialist, Recovery Coach and currently works as a freelance correspondent for the Bay City Tribune.
For more information about local addiction and recovery resources call (979) 479-5055.
For more information about future events at the Bay City Public Library contact Youth Services Coordinator Andrea Savage at (979) 245-6931 or the Summer program flyer can be found on the Bay City Public Library’s Facebook page or on the City of Bay City website Summer Reading Program | Bay City, Texas.
