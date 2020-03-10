The Tidehaven Tigerettes started off District 24-3A play with a 17-6 victory over Palacios Monday.
Tidehaven pounded out 17 hits in the victory in support of hurler Jennifer Sepulveda, who allowed six runs on five hits. She struck out three and walked five in the contest shortened by the 10-run rule.
Hailey Irizarry led Tidehaven hitters with four hits. She also drove in two runs.
Jolie Philyaw had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs for the Tigerettes.
Jehan Johnson also had a three-hit day and also drove in a run.
Lilly Kacer had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Cameryn Frick, Cassidy Tabares, Lydia Yeager, Halynn Saha and Shelby Sliva had one hit each. Tabares had a pair of RBIs as did Yeager.
Palacios got two hits from Cara Polk. Aleena Acosta, Claire Rhoades and De’ja Jones had one hit each for the Sharkettes.
Brookelyn Hyde pitched for Palacios and allowed 13 earned runs. She struck out four and walked three.
Fort Bend Kempner 9, Bay City 4
The Bay City Ladycats lost a non-district matchup Monday.
Bay City had only seven hits in the loss. Alyssa Gonzales and Chasity Fisher had two hits each. Fisher also had a pair of RBIs. Gonzales had one RBI.
Shelly Austin had a hit and an RBI. Faith Chavez and Emilee Eidlebach had one hit each as well.
Savannah Fernandez pitched four innings and allowed nine runs on 12 hits. She also walked two.
Mya Hill pitched two innings and struck out two and walked two.
Ladycats 2-2 in Schulenburg
The Bay City Ladycat softball team went 2-2 at a tournament in Schulenburg last Friday and Saturday.
The Ladycats lost to Smithville 7-0 and Goliad 9-5 but defeated Snook 10-1 and Burton 11-2.
In the win over Burton, Bay City collected 15 hits. Kearsten White had three hits while Taylor Deleon, Alyssa Gonzales, Savannah Fernandez and Faith Chavez picked up two hits apiece. Kaelyn Kopecky, Emilee Eidlebach, Chasity Fisher and Shelly Austin had one hit each.
Fernandez, White, Fisher and Austin each drove in a pair of runs. Kopecky, Gonzales and Chavez each drove in a run.
White pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits. She struck out one and walked one. Samantha Esquivel pitched a 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out one.
Bay City had 13 hits in the win over Snook. Deleon had three hits while Esquivel, Kopecky and Austin had two hits each. Gonzales, Fernandez, White and Eidlebach had one hit each. Eidlebach had a pair of RBIs.
Fernandez pitched three innings and allowed just three hits. White pitched one inning and allowed a run on three hits.
In the loss to Smithville, Fernandez, Gonzales, Kopecky and Deleon all had two hits.
White allowed six runs on eight hits in two innings in the pitcher’s circle. Fernandez allowed a run on two hits in two innings.
Against Goliad, Deleon had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. Gonzales had two hits while Esquivel, Fernandez, Taryn Harris, Kopecky and Fisher had one hit each. Fernandez, Harris and Fisher each had an RBI.
Fernandez pitched five innings and allowed nine runs on 17 hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Lady Leps play in Weimar Tournament
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards competed in the Weimar Tournament last week where they lost to Columbus 8-2, Bellville 12-6, Fort Bend Dulles 17-7, Troy 10-4 and Bellville 4-3.
In the 8-2 loss to Columbus, Alison Carrion had two hits. Maria Van Zandt, Kaitlyn Folmar, Bryleigh Evans, Hailee Rawlings, Ariana Garcia and Na’Kya Barnes each picked up one hit. Barnes and Evans had RBIs. Evans allowed eight runs, five of them earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. She walked one. Hailee Rawlings pitched a 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
In the 12-6 loss to Bellville, Evans had three hits while Carrion and Rawlings had two hits each. Carrion also drove in two runs.
Folmar and Destany Zuniga each picked up one hit. Rawlings pitched four innings and allowed eight runs, five of them earned, on five hits. She struck out two and walked four. Evans pitched two innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits.
Against Dulles, Carrion, Evans, Rawlings and Courtlyn Snow had two hits each. Van Zandt, Folmar, Zuniga and Garcia had one hit each.
Evans pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 13 runs, five of them earned, on nine hits. She walked four. Rawlings pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs, one earned, on one hit. She walked one.
In the loss to Troy, Ariana Maldonado had two hits. Folmar, Zuniga, Evans, Rawlings, Barnes and Snow had one hit each. Snow drove in two runs.
Folmar had one RBI. Evans pitched four innings and allowed 10 runs, five earned, on nine hits. She struck out two and walked three.
In the 4-3 loss to Bellville, Zuniga had two hits while Carrion and Folmar had one hit each. Van Zandt and Folmar had one RBI each.
Carrion pitched six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. She had one strikeout and three walks.
