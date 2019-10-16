Police detain woman in stabbing case
Bay City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday, Oct. 11 at 1:37 p.m. that left an area man with non-life threatening injuries to his arm.
Officers were dispatched to 1801 Palm Village in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who stated he had just been stabbed in the arm with a knife by his child’s mother. The victim said the suspect left walking just prior to officers’ arrival. The victim also stated he had been struck by the victim with a large rock.
The victim had a severe laceration to his left arm and there was blood scattered throughout the parking lot. EMS arrived to give medical attention to the victim who was transported to Matagorda Regional and then transferred to Houston for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.
While officers were still on scene, the suspect, arrived back and had obvious blood stains on her clothing and was detained. The suspect was found to have warrants out of Bay City PD for criminal trespass. The suspect was transported to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
After the interview, the suspect was transported to the jail and booked in on warrants. While on scene, a large stone and a knife were recovered. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone who might have any additional information can call 979-245-8500 and speak with Detective Robert Pierce.
