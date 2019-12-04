The Angel Tree
Bay City PD dedicates tree to honor those taken during year
The holiday season can be difficult for some, especially those who lost someone because of a violent crime.
With that in mind, the Bay City Police Department gave area residents who lost someone a chance to remember their loved ones by placing their name on the Tree of Angels.
The department dedicated the tree during a ceremony in the lobby of the police department on Monday.
This is the first year Bay City Police have had a tree to remember those victims.
“There are so many other places that do the Tree of Angels to honor the victims. This year I thought that would be something that would be kind of neat to do,” Bay City Police Department Crime Victims Liaison Lettie Ramos said.
The idea of the Tree of Angels was initiated in Austin in 1991. Verna Lee, executive advisor of People Against Violent Crime, started it to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. Ramos said that they have done similar trees in Brazoria and Harris Counties for many years, so it is not a new idea but new to Bay City.
“I ran into some of the families, whether it be at the grocery store or at church or somewhere. I know that some of them are still trying to heal from the loss of their loved one. So, I thought it would be kind of appropriate to honor them this year,” Ramos said.
The angels placed on the tree have the names of the victims on them. The angels will become a permanent part of the tree and will be displayed year after year.
Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister was supportive of Ramos implementing the idea this year.
“She came to me and asked my opinion if I thought this would be a good idea. It’s to remember the victims and the life that they lived and pay respects to them during this holiday time,” Lister said. “Taking the time to remember those who are no longer with us is a blessing.”
