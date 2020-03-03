Matthews, Bay City part ways 

Bay City has parted ways with Patrick Matthews as athletic director and head football coach of the Blackcat football program.
Matthews and the district parted ways after reaching a mutual agreement and now the school board will begin the process of finding a new athletic director and football coach for its program.
Matthews was hired by BCISD in April of 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD and led Bay City to a 4-7 record in his first season at the helm of the Blackcats. Last year, Bay City labored through a 0-9 season.
