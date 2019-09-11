Bonnen praised SB 12 to county’s retired teacher’s group
Senate Bill 12 is being heralded as a strong step in the right direction for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas pension fund in making it sound and providing retirees with a one-time supplemental payment.
During a stop of Bay City last week, Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen spoke at Texas Retired Teachers Association-Matagorda County meeting and praised the Senate bill.
“I am enormously proud to have delivered on promises to the retired teachers in southern Brazoria and Matagorda counties through the successful passage of Senate Bill 12 this session,” Bonnen said.
SB 12 ensures the Texas Retirement System of Texas is actuarially sound and provides for a supplemental payment, known as a “13th check,” in the amount of $2,000 to retirees who retired on or before Dec. 31, 2018.
TRS reports that qualifying retirees will receive their “13th check” on or around Sept. 15. The supplemental payments will be delivered to the same address or account as the retiree’s current annuity payment.
Bonnen also praised the following legislative successes to the retired teacher’s association during his visit in Bay City:
• Provided $524 million to make TRS actuarially sound;
• Provided $589 million for a “13th check” to retirees;
• Increased the state’s contribution to TRS from 6.8% to 7.5%;
• Provided $230.8 million to guarantee retired teachers’ healthcare premiums do not increase through 2021; and
• Ended “balance billing,” which occurs when patients mistakenly believe their medical treatment is covered by insurance when it is not and they’re left paying the remaining balances.
“It was wonderful to share this news in person this week with the Matagorda County Retired Teachers Association in Bay City and Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association in East Columbia. I thank these individuals for their tireless service to our students and dedication to quality education in the state of Texas,” Bonnen said.
SB 12 will increase the state contribution from the current 6.8 percent to 8.25 percent by fiscal year 2024. This would incur an ongoing cost but it would be shared among all contributors. The bill also proposed that the school district contribution rise from 1.5 percent to 2 percent by 2025 and the active employee contribution from 7.7 percent to 8.25 percent by 2024.
Texas Retired Teachers Association Executive Director Tim Lee also praised the passage of SB 12 for the retired teacher’s pension.
TRTA is very pleased to see the Texas Senate take action on a funding plan that ensures the long-term solvency of the TRS pension fund. SB 12 would immediately improve the TRS pension fund’s long-term sustainability by increasing funding to the system. It would also provide retirees some financial help,” Lee said. “TRS retirees really need a permanent boost in their pension benefits, but any permanent cost-of-living increase is only possible if the Legislature passes a comprehensive funding plan for TRS. The vote in the Senate today and the work being done in the Legislature this session proves that our state is determined to ensure retirement security for our retired and active school employees.
“TRTA supports raising the base funding for both the TRS pension plan the and TRS-Care health insurance program. TRTA also supports helping TRS retirees with a meaningful benefit increase this session,” Lee said. “The work being done this session must help our current retirees, as their health care premiums and other costs are going up. A lack of pension increases means many retirees can barely make ends meet. Texas can and should do more to help our retired school employees.”
