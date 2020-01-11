LeTulle DreamScape Park ready  for grand opening Jan. 25

The Le Tulle DreamScape safety surfacing is being installed and is almost ready for children to play.
The official dedication of the playground at Le Tulle Park (located at 1100 Highway 35) will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join park officials as they celebrate children of all abilities at the barn-themed play structures.
This project has long been a dream of Bay City and its citizens for several years and it is now coming true.
The Le Tulle Park DreamScape recently received a Houston Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) Parks and Natural Areas Award. H-GAC established the Parks and Natural Areas awards program in 2006 to highlight best practices and innovative approaches to parks planning and implementation.
H-GAC honors projects in the categories of Projects Over $500,000, Projects Under $500,000, Planning Process, and Policy Tools. This program recognizes outstanding parks and natural areas around the region.
After the dedication the city of Bay City will host the 2nd annual Camo Half K (beginning at 11 a.m.) to raise funds for amenities (shade pergolas, trash receptacles, etc.) to be placed outside of the play area so residents can relax and enjoy the laughter of children playing on the DreamScape and/or the beautiful view of the park and lake.
Registration has begun for the Half K, the fee is $25 (includes shirt, bag, medal and finish line photo). Participants can register at the Municipal Services Building at 1217 Avenue J.
Dreamscape was made possible from local donations, funding from the Bay City Community Development Corporation, the city of Bay City and a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Chevron-Phillips recently donated eight recycled plastic benches to be set around the area for parents to watch their children play.
If you would like more information, to donate to the Dreamscape Project, or sponsor the Camo Half K, contact the Parks and Recreation department at 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org
