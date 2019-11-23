Skipper Osborne to seek reelection
Matagorda County Sheriff Frank “Skipper” Osborne has announced he will seek reelection to the post in the upcoming 2020 election.
“Morale is high in the sheriff’s department,” Osborne said. “During my seven years of serving, our department has enjoyed a professional, ethical and friendly atmosphere. We have applied for and received many grants to help us stay within our budget. Also, in the budget for 2020, we will be able to add two new deputies to our department – this is the first increase in personnel in 20 years.”
Osborne has 20 plus years of experience in law enforcement including the last seven serving as the sheriff of Matagorda County.
Osborne has been a resident of Matagorda County all of his life except for a three-year tour in the United States Marines. While serving in the Marine Corps, Osborne spent a tour in Vietnam, where he was wounded and receiving the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the President Unit Citation and other accolades.
After his tour in the Marines, Osborne returned home to Bay City and married his high school sweetheart, Diana Sliva. They have been married for 50 years and have two children and seven grandchildren and are members of Holy Cross Church in Bay City.
Osborne noted several exciting changes that have happened in the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department during the last seven years under his leadership including first and foremost, all deputies and jailers have received a raise in salary, which brought them in line with other departments.
Other changes include all officers have new uniforms (the first since 1962), all officers now have body cameras, tasers and body armor, all officers currently carry a 9MM Glock, the department now has two special canine units to help with drug control; the ID department has acquired new equipment to process evidence; vehicles for the officers have been updated and all officers now drive reliable Dodge four-wheel drive trucks; two drones have been added to the sheriff’s department to assist with victim searches; for drug interdiction purposes and ensuring safety equipment on the water, the sheriff’s department currently has two reliable running boats and the jail has been staying in compliance for all seven years during his term.
“I am proud to currently serve all the citizens of Matagorda County, and as your sheriff, I will continue to work to make Matagorda County the very best sheriff’s department in the state of Texas,” Osborne said. “I am not a politician; my only special interest is you – the citizens of Matagorda County. I will appreciate your consideration and more importantly, your vote in the upcoming election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.