Come home to Bay City for Christmas holidays
Come Home to Bay City for the Christmas Holidays.
This year’s event kicks off Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. with Bay City’s HomeTown Lighted Christmas Parade that is co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday’s event starts off with popular lunch with Santa at Nia’s Town Square Restaurant. The afternoon continues from 1-5 p.m. on 6th Street between Hwy 60 and Avenue G.
Plans include an ice rink, giant snow globe, entertainment, Historic Bay City Tours, informational booths, crafts, games and food trucks. The event ends that evening on the Downtown Square (starting at 5 p.m.) with a Christmas concert by local bands and choirs and a Christmas Light Tour.
New to this year’s event is the Claus Applause Decorating Contest for homes and businesses. Kelly Penewitt, Bay City Parks and Recreation Supervisor, encourages local Bay City businesses and Bay City residents to decorate for the Christmas.
“You can choose to be judge or be on a list for Bay Citians to come by an enjoy the lights and Christmas Spirit,” Penewitt said. “We hope that you will join the Bay City Parks and Recreation and be a part of the HomeTown Christmas Celebration.”
Penewitt said to mark your calendars, tell friends to Home to Bay City for Christmas fun.
Anyone interested in participating in the decorating contest, being a sponsor of the event or a vendor at the event from 1-5 p.m., should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 1209 10th Street or via e-mail at parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.