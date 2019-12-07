Fortenberry to seek District Court Judge post
Denise Fortenberry announces her candidacy for 130th District Court Judge, an open position in the 2020 election. Fortenberry said she seeks election “to fulfill a goal since law school of serving the public in the role of judge.”
In 2012, Fortenberry was elected Matagorda County Attorney and has worked diligently for the citizens of Matagorda County. Fortenberry has increased collaboration between CASA, CPS and appointed attorneys to get children out of foster care sooner. Fortenberry implemented a process to hold domestic violence perpetrators accountable by enforcing fines and mandated counseling sessions. Working with environmental health, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office, Fortenberry was also instrumental in creating an environmental prosecution unit to better serve Matagorda County.
Licensed since 2007, Fortenberry opened a solo law firm, representing clients in criminal, civil and family matters in courts across Texas, including the Federal Southern District Court of Galveston.
Fortenberry said her years of trial work has given her a better understanding of the lasting impact of Court decisions. As an attorney, she is dedicated to preparing well for every docket, and she pledges to bring that same work ethic and dedication to the bench. Fortenberry promises to be fair, impartial and learned in the consistent application of the local, state and federal law to everyone who appears in the courtroom.
She is married to Joshua Fortenberry, and they have one son. They are members of the Ignite Church. Fortenberry is active in local civic, team sports, and charitable groups.
Fortenberry said, “my work in church, community, and as county attorney has shown me the rewards of a life dedicated to serving others. I humbly ask for your support in this endeavor.”
