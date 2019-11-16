LynnGroup to offer free holiday meal
LynnGroup, a business owned by Stuart and Lisa Lynn, is partnering with Junior’s Smokehouse & Bakery in Bay City to show appreciation to the supportive community of Bay City.
On Thanksgiving Day everyone is welcome to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal at Junior’s Smokehouse. The meal includes turkey, dressing, yams, green beans and cranberry sauce. If dining in at the restaurant, there will also be dessert available.
Community members are invited to call in their to-go orders to 979-244-2040. Orders must be called in by Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The restaurant will be open for dining in on Thanksgiving Day Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Volunteers will also be available to deliver orders for all community members.
First responders in the Bay City area are highly encouraged to call in for their free meal and delivery as a thank you for the services they provide to the community. Junior’s Smokehouse is located at 2901 Nichols Ave, Bay City. LynnGroup was founded in 2008 by Stuart and Lisa Lynn and consists of several businesses including Lynn Engineering, Lynn Construction, Lynn Steel Buildings, Lynn Development, and Lynn Pilings.
LynnGroup’s main office is located in Bay City.
More information on LynnGroup can be obtained by visiting the business’s website at www.lynngroup.com.
