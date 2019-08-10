NAACP Scholarship Banquet set for October
Tickets are now on sale for the Bay City/Matagorda County NAACP annual Scholarship Banquet.
The banquet is the group’s major fundraiser which gives them the opportunity to award scholarships to students at each of the county schools. Through the banquet ticket sales and donations we have been able to provide scholarships to outstanding students of all backgrounds.
“We would love to have the support of the community in this endeavor to help our young people of Matagorda County to pursue higher education,” said Cheryl Rutherford. “We awarded three scholarships to the class of 2018.”
For the graduating class of 2019, the NAACP Branch has awarded six scholarships. The students selected represented each Matagorda County school. This year’s recipients are Kaitlyn Davalos, Madison Edwards, Marie Galvan, Diamond Harris, Travis Koliba and Brooke Vandenbergh. Without the help of contributions and donations this would not have been possible.
At this year’s banquet, the branch will recognize these Outstanding Students, along with several individuals for their outstanding service to the Matagorda County community.
The banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street in Bay City. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet at 6 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Charles O’Neal, Chairman - Board of Directors at U. S. Black Chambers (USBC) and President of the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC).
Emcee for this year’s banquet will be Faye Lewis of Bay City.
For tickets or information on how to be a sponsor, please contact a committee member listed: Cheryl Rutherford @ 979.216.6477, Muriel Buckner @ 979.245.2342, Gayle Blackmon @ 979.241.1686, or Tammie Wilson-Horne @ 979.479.3232.
“We invite the community to join us,” Rutherford said.
