Council looks into hazardous waste service
Bay City Council is looking into providing a monthly pickup service of household hazardous waste from its residents.
The proposal was presented during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Bay City Council.
Council heard from HHW Solutions representative Dick Demien on a solution to deal with household waste in the city’s limits.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson invited Demien to speak to council members after meeting him a Texas Municipal League conference. The HHW program started in March of 2018 and currently provides service to 13 cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
According to Demien, residents would call or go online to schedule a collection. The waste then would be picked up and transported to a site to be shipped to a disposal site. Demien said the cost would be .89 cents per home, per month and different funding options are available.
Demien said HHW would seek a three-year contract with the city in order to get the proposal up and working.
Council member Jason Childers requested references from the company before a decision could be made by council.
Council approved budget amendments to the Bay City Community Development Corporation’s 2020 fiscal budget to increase program expenditures.
Council also approved the publication of a 60-day notice for the Business Resilience Program Project in an amount not to exceed $100,000.
Council also approved an ordinance establishing a 30-mph speed limit on Hamman Road in Bay City.
