Groups join forces for fundraiser
Schulman’s Movie Bowl & Grille is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Bay City to host a Red Carpet Premiere fundraiser on Sept. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Schulman’s.
This is the third year the Boys and Girls Club will hold this movie premier fundraiser. According to the club’s treasurer, Janet Peden, all funds raised will “support the programs we have at our Club that support academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship.”
Schulman’s will be presenting an exclusive, preview showing of “Downtown Abbey.”
The night beings at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour that includes a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres. The movie and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. with dinner taking place in the theater. The dinner will consist of roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots and a dessert.
Tickets for this fundraiser are $65 a person and can be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club, by calling 979-244-8865, by purchasing online at baycitybgc.org or by contacting Janet Peden at 979-245-4001.
Different levels of sponsorships with preferential seating are also available for purchasing. Those interested in sponsoring can contact Janet Peden for details. Tickets for this event are limited.
