Trustees hear from H.J. McAllister’s grandchildren
The Bay City ISD board of trustees held a regular board meeting on Monday, Aug 19 in which many different topics were covered and acted upon.
Jennifer Runnels and Adrian Thompson, the granddaughters of H.J. McAllister spoke during the audience with patrons about their thoughts on the naming of the new replacement school (Linnie Roberts Elementary).
H.J. McAllister came to Bay City in 1936 as a teacher at Bay City High School and became high school principal in 1941, then school district business manager in 1946, serving until 1949. In 1960 he returned of superintendent of schools and then interim from 1946 to 1960, he served multiple terms on the school board. He met an untimely death in 1963 while superintendent.
Students from the depression era and the war heroes were vocal about having H.J. McAllister, or as he was fondly called Mr. Mac’s memory preserved.
“His efforts as a teacher and then principal at the high school, as business manager, member of the school board and the superintendent resulted in the name of McAllister Junior High in commemoration of him in 1969 and later was changed to McAllister Middle School,” Runnels said.
McAllister married Mary Belle Ingram in 1940, Ingram taught in Bay City for 29 years with service in high school, junior high and elementary. She was the first media specialist at McAllister Junior High when it opened in 1969. She established the Junior Historian Club, which made history especially that in Matagorda County for numerous young people.
“H.J. McAllister’s efforts were significant in the building of the current football stadium on Nichols Avenue, the high school, now the junior high on Sycamore Avenue, Hilliard High School, Tenie Holmes, Pierce Elementary and Linnie Roberts. To this day, H.J.’s legacy for education continues via the H.J. McAllister Scholarship Fund administered by the first United Methodist Church, which award scholarships to deserving college bound young people,” Runnels continued.
“Ms. Roberts served as a teacher at Hilliard Elementary for 31 years and is deserving of having a school building named in her honor, so to is H.J. McAllister and it’s been presented to our family, the naming of the current board of education building in honor of HJ McAllister, so doing will honor his name and love of education,” Runnels said.
“Another suggestion was to name the media center at the new Bay City Junior in his honor, naming the media center after Mary Belle would be more appropriate while recognizing her contribution to education in history Bay City ISD. Thank you for the opportunity to speak about my grandfather, a man of humble beginnings who honored education as the key to opportunity, his legacy as a champion for education in Bay City deserves to be recognized and live on for prosperity,” Runnels concluded.
There was a presentation on the schematic design for the new Linnie Roberts Elementary School, which was prepared by Claycomb Associates, Architects. There will be a story in the Sunday, Aug 25 paper which will go into more detail on this subject.
