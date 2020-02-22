Kolkhorst receives distinguished service award

Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society on Feb. 14 at the society’s 56th annual meeting. The award was presented to Senator Kolkhorst by the Chapters’ Executive Director, Dr. Don Steinbach, for her many years of distinguished service in the Texas Legislature advocating for wildlife which has included leading efforts to preserve private property rights, encourage wildlife conservation and inspire resource management.
“To be recognized by a such a renowned group of wildlife biologists is truly an honor,” said Kolkhorst. “Through the years, their input and testimony has been invaluable to lawmakers like me. As Texas continues to grow and different challenges are ever present, advocating for wildlife is extremely important, especially for those of us that grew up with a hunting heritage.”
The Wildlife Society, founded in 1937, is an international, non-profit scientific and educational organization serving and representing wildlife professionals. Their goal is to promote excellence in wildlife stewardship through science and education.
