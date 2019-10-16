Sheriff’s office looks into drowning of Sargent woman
Matagorda County Sheriff’s authorities are investigating a drowning on Sargent Beach that claimed the life of Sharon Dornwell last week.
Lt. James Orr of the criminal investigations division said the case is still under investigation.
Authorities confirmed they are awaiting toxicology reports on Dornwell before releasing a full report on the incident.
Dornwell is survived by her husband, Wilkes Dornwell and four daughters.
According to reports, the family moved an RV to Sargent three months ago for a fresh start after losing everything twice due to flooding at their former residence near Holiday Lakes.
The Dornwells are members of Caney Creek Chapel and donations are being accepted for the family for needed transportation, childcare and living expenses.
Checks to support this family can be made to Caney Creek Chapel and mailed to:
Caney Creek Chapel, Benefitting the Dornwell Family
Post Office Box 4026
Bay City, TX 77414.
