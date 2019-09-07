Bay City grad plans on opening barber shop
Bay City high school alumni De’Drion Dennard recently graduated from barber school and plans on working and opening his own business right in Bay City.
Growing up, Dennard knew he wanted to be his own boss and work for himself.
“One day I just woke up and decided I was going to barber school,” Dennard said.
Attending school was no easy task for Dennard.
“I had never cut hair before,” Dennard said. “There were a lot of times where I felt like giving up and that’s when Ms. Kim (Willett) opened up to me and told me to come to her school and it turned out a lot better for me.”
Kimberly Willett had lived in Bay City for 20 years before moving to Katy and opening up the barber school Next Level Barber Institute.
Willett opened up her school to “put back into the industry what I’ve noticed it lacked; professionalism and the advancement of technology in the barbering industry.”
Dennard’s favorite part of attending barber school was, “seeing myself grow and perfect my craft.”
Dennard attended Next Level Barber Institute and successfully completed the program 1,500 hours Class A Barber program.
As of right now, he is working in Bay City with the plan of opening his own shop within the next year or two.
