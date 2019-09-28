Sargent Library to close for renovations
The Bay City Public Library is gearing up for more exciting changes. The Sargent Branch Library will be temporarily closed for approximately three months as it relocates into its new location.
Bay City Library Director Samantha Denbow obtained a $54,000 grant from the Tocker Foundation for the library to receive new furnishings throughout the new building. She and a committee from the Friends of the Sargent Library worked together with an architect provided by the Tocker Foundation to develop a color scheme and select all new shelves, tables, and chairs.
“I am proud of the support the community has shown the library throughout the years” said Denbow. “This has been a dream of so many for a long time, and it’s happening because all of the different organizations – the county, the city, the Friends – and the community are coming together for this one great purpose.”
The Sargent Branch Library, located at 25150 FM 457, will be closed beginning Oct. 14 for preparations to relocate. Matagorda County has designated a portion of the former VFW Hall, located at 20305 FM 457, to serve as the library.
The ongoing inter-local agreement between the city of Bay City that manages and operates the library system and the county was amended in April to include the new location provided as part of the agreement. The Friends of the Sargent Library, who has fundraised for many years for this type of project, is a major contributor to the renovations of the Cantina into the Library.
“I don’t know where our branch would be without the Friends,” said Denbow. “They are an amazing group of women who have dedicated countless hours advocating and raising funds. I couldn’t do any of this without them.”
The branch library is expected to reopen early January 2020 with a Grand Opening Celebration. Until then, regular library services will be suspended. In order for patrons to have access to materials, the Library will be utilizing a bookmobile approach with weekly visits. Patrons will be able to reserve materials that are located in Bay City to be transported to Sargent for pick up.
For more information, call the Bay City Public Library at 979-245-6931 or email library@cityofbaycity.org.
