Bay City ISD finds home for DeLoach statue
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Bay City ISD was held Monday, Oct. 21 in which many different items were discussed and acted upon.
The board had a discussion about the possible approval of providing a foundation for a future Joe DeLoach statue at the new High School Stadium project.
“We were approached by city of Bay City several meetings ago about the possibility of placing the DeLoach statue at the new stadium,” said Board president Bobby Klepac. “So what we’ve done is we’ve had our architects, Claycomb view it, look at the site, try to figure out a place to put the statue.”
Board trustee James Scardami mentioned that looking at his map of the location of the statue, it would not actually be at the stadium but across the road closer to the school.
“The new field house doors will be in line with the statue along with it being located closer to the school near the existing weight room,” said Francis Zordilla a representative of Claycomb Associates, Architects. “The weight (of the statue) is under 2000 pounds and our portion would actually just be the foundation, it only needs to be six inches deep, four would be the absolute minimum depth and a seven foot by seven foot slab, absolutely flat,” continued Zordilla. “It would be $2,500 for the foundation, which is really all you would need to get it installed.”
When asked why this specific location was picked for the statue, Zordilla said, “I think for the most part it’s going to be centered along with the new field house as well as with the existing high school where it will be able to be seen by more people much easier.”
Scardami made a motion to approve the foundation for the Joe DeLoach staute at the new high school stadium, which was seconded by Eddie Nelson.
There was a closed session to discuss the possible action to approve resolution, authorizing the sale of real property and improvements located at 2417 16th Street, former intermediate school.
Scardami made a motion to approve the authorizing of the sale of the property, which was seconded by trustee John DeWitt.
There was also a review, discussion and possible approval of bids received for the early site demolition package of McAllister Middle School presented by Weaver and Jacobs. There was a bid taken for the demo and abatement of the McAllister site, which would be part of the Roberts project.
“This would be to approve two different bids; the first bid proposal is for the abatement of the McAllister site and the total for that is $241,188 and then the second is the bid for the demo, which is $432,877,” Dallas Hagen, representative of Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Inc. said.
“Our plan is we want the site to be wiped clean for the first of the year (first or second week of January) and that’s what we push all these people to,” Hagen said.
Trustee DeWitt made a motion to approve the asbestos abatement and early site demolition bids at the McAllister Junior High site, which was seconded by trustee Scardami.
“This is the first step in getting our new Linnie Roberts Elementary School started, this is an exciting time,” mentioned Klepac.
Donna Montes, CEO and Rebecca Decker, COO of Communities in Schools of Southeast Harris County and Brazoria County held a presentation for the board Monday night, Oct. 21.
“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support and empower them to stay in school and achieve in life. The reason why it works so well is we’re the largest drop out prevention program in the state of Texas,” said Montes. “We really focus on empowering the student to be successful, to be able to learn, stay in school and have an opportunity to achieve in life.”
Communities in Schools is the only nonprofit school based program, it provides full time in school case management programs to students and families, the coordinators work eight hours a day, five days a week during the school year and on the school campuses.
There are six components of CIS:
• Supportive Guidance/Child Development: Mentoring, character education, goal setting, team building, conflict resolution
• Parent/Family Involvement: Adult education, family literacy, parent/family events, home visits
• Health/Human Services: Dental/health screenings, Backpack Buddies, personal hygiene, school supplies, safety awareness, life skills
• Academic Support: Tutoring, STAAR support, homework assistance, study skills
• College/Career Readiness: Career fairs, college field trips, career counseling, college nights, dress for success
• Enrichment Activities: Fine arts, before and afterschool programs, sports, field trips, leadership training, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities
After-School Programs provide:
• Academic Assistance & Support: Assist students in meeting academic standards in core subjects
• Educational Enrichment: Provides activities for students to explore youth development, drug and violence prevention, fine arts, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), physical activity, health and wellness
• Parent and Family Involvement: Provides activities and adult education classes that help families support their students to be successful at school and in life.
• College Career Readiness: Provides access to community service opportunities, mentoring, college preparedness, career exploration, summer academic programs and civic responsibilities.
“We really try to bridge that gap and work with the families in order to find out what’s going on, what’s preventing the student from being successful or not staying in school that maybe a contributing factor into them not even graduating,” said Montes. “That’s something that we really cherish, knowing that we can do and be successful at it.”
The board held a discussion about the possible approval to allow plaques listing Education Foundation founding donors to be mounted at the new Stadium, which was presented by Education Foundation President, Elizabeth Hewitt at the Monday night, Oct. 21 meeting.
“We (Education Foundation) have close to 30 founding donors right now, we hope to have a lot more,” said Hewitt. “We really want to honor our founding donors in some sort of wall plaque at the new stadium.”
“I just want to publicly accredit president Hewitt for her work on behalf of the Education Foundation and the district, they had a kick off event at the Pierce-Runnells Ranch, there were a lot of positive comments about the work that our principals and teachers are doing and the school district. I really want to thank you for all you are doing for our kids and the district,” said Bay City ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marshall Scott, III.
There was a motion to approve the founding donor plaques made by trustee DeWitt and seconded by trustee Nelson.
The board also held a discussion about the possible approval on the McAllister Family Considerations.
“I make a motion to approve the renaming of the Admin office to H.J. McAllister Administration Office,” said Trent Tinnin during the discussion, which was seconded by DeWitt.
