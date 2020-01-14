Bay City Council candidates have until Feb. 14 to file for two positions at stake on the council.
Position 1 currently held by Julie Estlinbaum and Position 2 held by Bill Cornman are up for election this year.
Estlinbaum graduated from Bay City High School in 1981 and Texas A&M University in 1985. In 1997, after living in San Antonio and Houston, she moved to Bay City with her husband, District Judge Craig Estlinbaum, and her daughter, Shelby.
She has taught school for over 29 years, with more than 19 of those years in Bay City ISD. Her daughter, Shelby, is a graduate from Texas A&M with a certificate from the PATHS Program.
Estlinbaum was first elected to City Council in 2012 and is currently serving her fourth term which began in June of 2018.
Cornman has been serving on Bay City Council since 2012. A 4-year scholarship athlete, Cornman attended the University of Tulsa and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. During his career, he served as the Manager of Engineering and Operations at Celanese Chemical Co. His wife of 50 plus years, Connie Cornman, teaches Biology at Bay City High School. Councilman Cornman has three children and eight grandchildren.
Cornman was first elected to City Council in 2012 and is currently serving his fourth term which began in June of 2018.
Candidate can begin filing for a place on the ballot Jan. 15 and have until Feb. 14 to file for the election. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 2 and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 20.
The first day of early voting will be April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and special early voting hours set for April 27 and 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 will be the last day for early voting.
Election day is set for May 2 and if a runoff election is needed it will be held June 13.
