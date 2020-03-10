The Bay City boys’ and girls’ track teams participated in the Ricebird Relays in El Campo Saturday.
Those athletes who finished in the Top 6 in their respective events included Renata Dominguez, who was first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:52.24. Renata was second in the 800 with a time of 2:33.
Haley Eidlebach was second in the girls’ pole vault after clearing 9-6 in the event.
Jaquala Sims took third in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a time of 27.50. She was sixth in the 100 with a time of 13.11.
Victoria Murillo was fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 6:15.90.
In the boys’ division, Ramiro Vera was third in the 800 with a time of 2:09.87 and third in the 1,600 with a 5:02.59.
Marion Ford was fourth in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.53) while Luke Betancourt was fourth in the 400 meters (55.03).
Andres Ansencio took fifth in the boys’ 1,600 (5:08.31) while Antonio Sanchez was fifth in the boys’ 3,200-meter run (11:28.19). Ansencio was sixth in the 3,200 (11:30.90).
Tidehaven tracksters run in Yoakum
The Tidehaven boys’ and girls track teams ran at the Tom-Tom Relays in Yoakum last week.
Those that finished in the Top 6 in their respective events included the following:
Varsity Boys Division
100 – 4. Austin Smith, 11.77.
200 – 4. Austin Smith, 24.18.
400 – 1. Kylan Sardinea, 52.28.
400 Relay – 4. Tidehaven, 45.42.
JV Boys Division
High Jump – 6. David Perez, 5-2.
Varsity Girls Division
100 – 2. Taylor Young, 13.19.
400 Relay – 1. Tidehaven, 50.78.
800 Relay – 2. Tidehaven, 1:51.48.
Discus – 1. Zoe Winkenwerder, 110-11.
JV Girls Divison
100 – 2. Samantha Cranek, 14.21.
400 Relay – 5. Tidehaven, 56.58.
High Jump – 6. Emma Swift, 4-4.
Long Jump – 2. Angelina Sosa, 15-3 ¼.
