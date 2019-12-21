The holiday season brings feelings of warmth and comfort, especially when spending time with one’s close family and friends.
For one Bay City resident, this has proven especially true as she has spent Thanksgiving, and soon Christmas, with her biological family for the very first time. Meet Terenna of Bay City, who found her biological father, and family, through genetic testing using 23andMe.
Growing up, Terenna and her family always suspected that she had a different father than her siblings.
“They have blonde hair, I have brown hair,” Terenna said.
Her mother had told her that there was a possibility Terenna had a different father than her siblings, but she wasn’t sure which man it could be. This is what gave Terenna the push to take a DNA test with her sister to try and find some answers.
Using a 23andMe kit, she was finally able to find the truth about her ancestry. The way 23andMe works is by using a person’s saliva, because it contains DNA from the cells in a person’s mouth. The company will send a kit containing a small tube to collect the saliva in and then that person will mail it off to 23andMe’s CLIA-certified lab where they will extract the DNA from the cells in the saliva.
They will then process the DNA on a genotyping chip that reads thousands of locations in your genome. In order to find a person’s relatives on 23andMe both parties would have to sign up to participate in the DNA Relatives feature and from there the two parties’ DNAs are compared. This is how Terenna was able to find her biological father’s sister.
Once they contacted each other, Terenna realized that her family had always been close by as some live in East Houston and others around Freeport.
“We may have even crossed paths a time or two and didn’t even know it,” she said.
The two of them met for the first time in October and her aunt was able to provide Terenna with the first photo of her biological father. She learned that her father had passed away six years ago but is happy knowing she finally has answers and a family that is welcoming her with open arms.
“I always felt like an outcast, like I didn’t fit in because I didn’t look like anybody,” Terenna explained, “Now I know I look just like my father’s mother, my grandmother.”
The following month, Terenna, her aunt and one of Terenna’s new cousins celebrated Thanksgiving together at Terenna’s home.
“It was the best Thanksgiving I ever had,” Terenna said, “It was a blessing to have them at my house.”
For Christmas, Terenna, her husband and son, and her sister have all been invited to attend her biological family’s Christmas party this year.
“I’m really looking forward to this Christmas,” Terenna said. “It is a very magical Christmas for me this year, I am so blessed.”
Throughout this whole experience, Terenna’s siblings have been supporting her journey to find closure and the answers to all the question she’s had, especially her sister who has been a huge part of this journey as well.
“My sister has enjoyed every step with me along the way,” Terenna said, “She went with me to Houston to meet my aunt and one of my cousins for the first time, she was at my house for the best Thanksgiving, and is going to be there for Christmas.”
When asked how this experience has changed her, Terenna explained, “I no longer wonder where I come from, who I look like, or if I was wanted. They do want me in their lives. If they knew about me years ago, they would have been there for me when I needed them. And now that they know about me, I am confident that they will always be there in the future,” She continues, “I finally found the other half of my family. I feel complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.