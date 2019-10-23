Coalition to attend public meetings on proposed railroad
On the heels of expressing concerns to the Matagorda County Rural Rail District, a coalition of Matagorda and Wharton counties residents are planning to attend the next public meeting of the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District meeting to discuss the proposed rail line that may run through Matagorda County.
“I am respectfully informing (Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District) that members of our coalition will be asking questions in all public meetings involving the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District during the body’s discussion of the agenda item,” said Louis Peter.
Peter said a recent House Bill 2884 allows the public to address public officials on posted agenda items and not just during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Our intent is to understand, not disrupt, that is why I have chosen to inform you in advance,” Peter said. “We do not want the B-FB rail board directors surprised when we raise our hand and asked to be recognized during agenda item discussions. Denying our right to address the rail board will be a violation of state law.”
The Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District is planning on hosting public briefings on Nov. 12 at the Heritage Hall in West Columbia and Nov. 13 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg.
Louis said these will be opportunities for landowners to give their opinions of this project. These may be the only meetings specifically designed for public comment before the “preferred corridor” is chosen and the potential routes are sent to the Federal Surface Transportation Board for review and approval.
