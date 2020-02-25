Lewis earns berth in Boston Marathon

Jason Lewis has been chasing a dream.
The long-distance runner from Blessing has always wanted to run in the Boston Marathon, the oldest and most prestigious race for runners in the country.
In January, Lewis, 42, qualified to run in the 2021 race in Boston after completing the Houston Marathon. He ran the 26.2 mile course in 3:06.25, well below the 3:10 he needed to qualify for Boston.
He first considered trying to qualify for Boston in 2016 and actually qualified for the race in 2017 when he ran a 3:00.37 at the Houston Marathon. But a serious foot injury during training for Boston at that time kept him from running the race. The injury required four surgeries and kept him from running for six months and put his Boston Marathon dream on hold for a while.
“It took me this long to get back to this point,” Lewis said.
Several miles out from the finish this year in Houston, Lewis said he was glancing and knew he was going to get the time he needed to qualify.
“So, coming into the finish line, I was feeling pretty good,” he said. “My parents knew also, so they were cheering and screaming and knew I finally made it. It wasn’t my fastest time, but it was well within the qualifying time.”
What makes running the Boston Marathon so special for long distance runners is the fact you have to qualify for it. Lewis said it’s the only one in the world where you have achieve a qualifying time.
“It’s a big honor. All the other marathoners know if you run Boston, you are something,” Lewis said.
Lewis will not be running any other marathons before he runs Boston in 2021. He said the risk of injury is too great to run another long race before that time, so he will solely focus on training for Boston until that time comes.
His aim when he gets to Boston is to runs below 3 hours, which would be personal best for him.
“I am hoping to run around 2:50, which would put me among the elite runners,” Lewis said.
Lewis started running marathons in his 30s. He took a break from running after graduating from Abilene Christian University, where he ran the 1,600, 3,200-, and 5,000-meter distances.
“It’s kind of a normal progression as you get older,” Lewis said. “You don’t have the same speed as you did when you were younger. So, all long-distance runners kind of gravitate towards marathons as they get older.”
He ran his first marathon in 2002 in Abilene.
“It was kind of on a whim,” Lewis said of running that first 26.2 mile race. “I didn’t even train for it. I had joined the Air Force and had gone through basic training and came out in pretty good shape. On a whim, I said I am going to run a marathon and see what happens.”
Lewis has run six marathons overall.
Lewis finished that first marathon in 4 hours. Needless to say, his time and his training methods are better now.
In preparing for a marathon, Lewis will do some speed workouts once or twice a week. On the other days, he will run six to eight miles a day. On Saturdays during training for a marathon, he will run between 12 and 20 miles.
In his prep for Boston, his training regimen will remain the same with one extra thing added.
“The difference with Boston is it has more hills than we have here,” Lewis said. “So, I will be looking to go to the Hill Country to look for some hills to run on to get me ready for it.”
Lewis found he had the talent to run long distances in junior high in Bay City.
“Back in junior high, loved sports, but I didn’t have any talent. I wasn’t good at it, but I did it anyway” Lewis said. “I had gone out for the football team, but since I wasn’t very good at it and I wasn’t very big, the coaches would have me run laps just to get me out of the way. The high school cross country coach saw me out their running laps and came and recruited me.”
Lewis started running with the high school runners and trying to keep up with them. Once he was in high school, Lewis was a varsity participant is freshman year.
He went on to run the 1,600 and 3,200 and 5,000-meter races for Bay City High School, where he graduated in 1995.
Lewis went on to run at Abilene Christian, where he ran the same distances.
