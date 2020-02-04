With the University Interscholastic League’s realignment of its athletic districts completed Monday, the Bay City Blackcats released their 2020 football season schedule.
The Blackcats will open the season on the road against Sweeny Aug. 28.
Their home opener will be Sept. 4 against Edna.
They travel to play Fulshear on Sept. 11 and come home on Sept. 18 to play Vidor.
Their final non-district game will be Sept. 25 on the road at Sealy.
After an open week, the Blackcats will begin District 12-4A Division I play at home against Brazosport on Oct. 9.
They follow that with another home game Oct. 16 against Columbia.
Bay City will travel to take on El Campo Oct. 23 but will return home Oct. 30 to face Needville.
The Blackcats will finish the District 12-4A Division I season with a road game at Stafford Nov. 6.
