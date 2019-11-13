Presentation stresses car safety issues
In honor of Municipal Courts week Nov. 4-8, Court Administrator Katy Plunkett and BCPD Sgt. Sullivan went to several area schools with presentations of car seat safety, stranger danger and a reading of “Don’t Monkey Around with Safety in a car.”
Pre-K through 2nd grade students from Holy Cross Catholic School, Matagorda Elementary, Cherry Elementary, Roberts Elementary, Blessing Elementary, Markham Elementary, Creative Care Children’s School and First Baptist Child Development Center participated in Bay City Municipal Courts traffic safety campaign 2019. Students were able to see a car seat safety demonstration and learn the different rules for child passengers in the state of Texas. Every child was provided either a free book provided by TMCEC (Texas Municipal Courts Education Center) or a coloring pages packet provided by Sgt. Suzanne Sullivan
Every year for Municipal Courts week, Bay City Municipal Court strives to bring important car/traffic safety to the children of Matagorda County. It is our passion to help ensure the safety of these children. Each year we have seen this event grow and we hope that it continues to!
Special thanks to: Sgt. Suzanne Sullivan for her efforts in reaching out to these local schools in order to bring these presentations to their students.
