Police arrest man after slashing incident
Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton and Sgt. Jason Bell were able to located and arrest Ronald Zapalac after leaving the Sargent area polarized over the “armed and dangerous” fugitive.
Zapalac was arrested Aug. 1 in Sargent and transported to the Matagorda County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant from the reported incident.
Zapalac was a suspect in a stabbing incident that was reported to authorities Tuesday, July 30.
According to incident reports, Matagorda County deputies were dispatched to Sandpiper Drive in Sargent in reference to an assault. When police arrived on the scene, it was an abandoned yellow home on stilts.
Police met with Amanda Russell, who informed police that she was assaulted by the suspect with a knife. She stated that she drove down Sandpiper Drive and saw the suspect standing outside the abandoned house.
Russell said she walked up to the suspect to check on him and the suspect allegedly pulled a knife out of his pocket and swung at her, cutting her several times across her body. Police reports indicated light scratch marks on both of Russell’s forearms, left hand, stomach and thighs.
Russell told police she attempted to take the knife away from Zapalac but he ran to his bike and left the location. Russell told police she didn’t know why he attacked her.
